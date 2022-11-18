News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We reveal ten of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district

Here are ten of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to fish and chips shops across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish.

To help you out, in no particular order, here are ten of the best places to get your fish and chips – as chosen by you...

1. Oliver's

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Drakes

Located at 65 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7LT

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Bradley's Fish and Chips

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Coronation Fisheries

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Harrogate