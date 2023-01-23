Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from January 23.
Church Avenue
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 22 till 25 January
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Kings Road
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 25 January
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Bolton Street
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 25 January
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
De Ferrieres Avenue
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 25 January
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
East Parade
Northern Powergrid is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 January
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Wetherby Road
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 January till 3 February
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Back Dragon Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 25 till 26 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Clarence Drive
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from on 25 January
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected