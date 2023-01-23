News you can trust since 1836
Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from January 23.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 2 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Church Avenue

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 22 till 25 January

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Kings Road

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 25 January

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Bolton Street

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 25 January

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

De Ferrieres Avenue

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 25 January

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

East Parade

Northern Powergrid is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 January

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Wetherby Road

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 January till 3 February

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Back Dragon Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 25 till 26 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Clarence Drive

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from on 25 January

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

