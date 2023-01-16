Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Woodfield Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 18 January

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – delays are expected

Skipton Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 17 till 18 January

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Timble Grove

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 17 till 18 January

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 17 till 19 January

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Grove Road

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 17 till 19 January

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Wetherby Road

Northern Powergrid is carrying out essential maintenance work from January 12 and is expected to last around ten working days

The inside lane of the carriageway outside Leon on the approach to the Woodlands junction will be closed

Safety barriers will be in place to create a temporary footpath for local residents and traffic management will be in place

