Harrogate restaurants to offer exclusive discounts during first ever 'Restaurant Week' this February

Destination Harrogate has today launched the inaugural ‘Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week’ which will be taking place across the district from Monday 6 till Friday 10 February.

Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £5, £10, £15 and £20 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.

Restaurant Week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat customers.

A number of Harrogate restaurants are offering exclusive discounts during the first ever 'Restaurant Week' this February

Venues including the The Inn at Cheltenham Parade, Manahatta, West Park Hotel, The Inn at South Stainley, DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa, Cosy Club and many more are all opening their doors to offer fantastic deals on their menus.

Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during Restaurant Week.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

"Excellent food and drink is a firm offer within the Harrogate district’s visitor experience, and through focusing on our tourism strengths, we’re showcasing our best stories to attract more visitors and to set us apart from our competitors.

“The initiative also supports our commitment to sustainable tourism, encouraging visits during times of the year when, traditionally, visitor numbers have been lower.

“Spreading visitor footfall across the year lowers impact to the environment, and offers new opportunities to our local businesses, along with great deals for our visitors and residents alike.

“So the message is: join in, book in, tuck in – and here’s to a great Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.”

Businesses from across the Harrogate district that would like to sign up to Restaurant Week can do so by visiting www.destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/restaurant-week/

For a full list of restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week, head to www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week