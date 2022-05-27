Police appealing for information and witnesses following a collision between Spofforth and Wetherby

The incident happened at around 11:30am on the morning of Thursday, May 26 and involved a blue Honda Civic car conducting an overtake on another unknown car, both travelling in the direction of Wetherby, and a silver Yamaha motorcycle travelling in the direction of Spofforth.

The motorcyclist fell from his vehicle and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital where he received treatment for a suspected broken elbow.

The driver of the car is assisting Police with their enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a collision on the A661 between Spofforth and Wetherby

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist with the investigation.

In particular, they are appealing for the driver of the car which was overtaken by the Honda Civic to make contact with them.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Chris Storey or you can email email [email protected]