Two teenagers arrested following several bin fires in Harrogate

Police were contacted by the fire service at 8.56pm on Thursday (May 26) evening who were reporting that several bins had been set alight in Harrogate town centre.

The incidents had occurred on Cambridge Road and Station Parade and fire crews attended the scenes to extinguish the blazes.

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of arson a short time later and they have since been released under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information that could help to assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12220090536.