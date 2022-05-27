Do you recognise this man? Police launch CCTV appeal after burglary in Harrogate

The incident happened on Fawcett Drive in Harrogate at approximately 2am on Friday, May 6 when a man entered a property and removed a wallet and cash.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 950 Fitzsimons or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12220076667 when passing on information.