Northern issues ‘check before you travel’ warning to Harrogate passengers ahead of strike action next week

The latest industrial action is set to take place on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March.

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

Given the impact of the RMT action on fleet displacement, services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates (Friday 17 and Sunday 19 March), although a full timetable will run on those days once services are up and running.

Northern has issued a ‘check before you travel’ warning to Harrogate passengers ahead of strike action next week

In addition to the action next week, there are further RMT strikes planned for 30 March and 1 April.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”