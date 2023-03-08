News you can trust since 1836
Children and their parents enjoying sledging down a hill in Harrogate back in 2010
IN PICTURES: Here are 18 brilliant pictures of the Harrogate district covered in snow from over the years

We have taken a look back through our archive and found these brilliant pictures of when the white stuff covered the Harrogate district.

By Lucy Chappell
29 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:24pm

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow across the Harrogate district later this week

The weather warning covers most of the country and is in place from 3am on Thursday 9 March until 6pm on Friday 10 March

We thought we would take a look back through our archives to find these pictures of when the Harrogate district was covered in snow...

Send in your snow pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

Shoppers braving the heavy snow on James Street in Harrogate back in 2010

Photo: Graham Schofield

Pippin the dog wrapped up in her coat and enjoying her walk in the snow back in 2021

Photo: Gerard Binks

A snowy driveway leading up to Coynynham Hall in Knaresborough back in 1949

Photo: Archive

A snowy Greenhow village back in 2021

Photo: Gerard Binks

