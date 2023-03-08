IN PICTURES: Here are 18 brilliant pictures of the Harrogate district covered in snow from over the years

We have taken a look back through our archive and found these brilliant pictures of when the white stuff covered the Harrogate district.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow across the Harrogate district later this week

The weather warning covers most of the country and is in place from 3am on Thursday 9 March until 6pm on Friday 10 March

We thought we would take a look back through our archives to find these pictures of when the Harrogate district was covered in snow...

Send in your snow pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

Shoppers braving the heavy snow on James Street in Harrogate back in 2010

Pippin the dog wrapped up in her coat and enjoying her walk in the snow back in 2021

A snowy driveway leading up to Coynynham Hall in Knaresborough back in 1949

A snowy Greenhow village back in 2021