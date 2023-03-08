IN PICTURES: Here are 18 brilliant pictures of the Harrogate district covered in snow from over the years
We have taken a look back through our archive and found these brilliant pictures of when the white stuff covered the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
29 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:24pm
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow across the Harrogate district later this week
The weather warning covers most of the country and is in place from 3am on Thursday 9 March until 6pm on Friday 10 March
We thought we would take a look back through our archives to find these pictures of when the Harrogate district was covered in snow...
Send in your snow pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]
Page 1 of 5