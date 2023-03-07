1 . Tango and Cash

Tango is a two-year-old Collie Cross and Cash is a five-year-old Retriever Cross who were rescued from a multi dog household where their needs were not getting met. Unfortunately they have missed out on so much and not had much experience of life outside of the home. Tango is very nervous around people he does not know and relies on Cash for confidence, while Cash is much more relaxed but still has so much to experience and learn. They are such good pals and have very much bonded with each other that the centre do not want to split them and they would love to find them a new home together.

Photo: RSPCA