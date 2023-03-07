The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 74 animals that are available for adoption, including 23 dogs.
We take a look at 23 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Tango and Cash
Tango is a two-year-old Collie Cross and Cash is a five-year-old Retriever Cross who were rescued from a multi dog household where their needs were not getting met. Unfortunately they have missed out on so much and not had much experience of life outside of the home. Tango is very nervous around people he does not know and relies on Cash for confidence, while Cash is much more relaxed but still has so much to experience and learn. They are such good pals and have very much bonded with each other that the centre do not want to split them and they would love to find them a new home together.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Olly
Olly is a six-year-old Pug Spaniel Cross who came to the centre as his previous owners were moving home but sadly could not take him with them. Olly is a lovely little lad but is also quite shy until he gets to know you. However once he does get to know you he is a typical little lap dog who loves to sit on your knee for cuddles. He is a fun little lad who will make a fantastic addition to the family.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Forest
Forest is a nineteen-month-old Cocker Spaniel who is a very sweet but very nervous boy as he came to the centre a very shut down and traumatised little guy. The staff have worked hard with him and he is slowly coming out of his shell but he still has a long way to go and so much to learn. Forest will need adopters who have a lot of time, patience and most of all love to give him.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Zuke
Zuke is a five-year-old Akita who came to the centre after his previous owner could no longer look after him. He is a great lad who likes his fuss and attention but can also be quite an independent dog who likes his own space. Zuke will need a quite home where he will get plenty of down time and although he enjoys his walks, he also loves snoozing the days away. He will be best suited to adopters who have owned Akitas before.
Photo: RSPCA