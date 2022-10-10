Northern announces £1.50 train tickets from Harrogate to Leeds for Light Night

A free event, Light Night in Leeds is set to take place over two nights on 13 and 14 October and will see some of Leeds’ most recognisable indoor and outdoor spaces transformed by spectacular artworks and captivating performances by local, national and international artists.

As part of its ‘Go Do Your Thing’ after work campaign, Northern is helping commuters make the most of their after-work time.

More than 2,000 £1.50 advance purchase tickets will be available from Harrogate into Leeds between 4pm and 6pm and departing Leeds between 8pm and 10pm on the opening night.

Northern has announced £1.50 train tickets from Harrogate to Leeds for Light Night next week

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “Light Night Leeds is a highlight in the region’s cultural calendar.

"The £1.50 ticket drop is our way of helping our customers go do their thing after work, with fares that will get you there for less.

“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage should book early to avoid disappointment.

"When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Ticket numbers are limited and the promotional fares are available only through Northern’s website by visiting https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/ or via the Northern app.