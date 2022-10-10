Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from October 10.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Regent Parade
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Most Popular
Planned work will take place from 10 October till 11 October
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Kent Road
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 10 October till 12 October
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Oakdale
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 10 October till 12 October
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Regent Avenue
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 10 October till 12 October
A traffic control system will be in place
St Marys Avenue
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 10 October till 21 October
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
Ripon Road
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 11 October till 13 October
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
Kent Road
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 11 October till 13 October
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
Harcourt Drive
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 12 October till 13 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 12 October till 13 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Duchy Road
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 12 October till 14 October
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
York Road
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 12 October till 14 October
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place