Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Regent Parade

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Planned work will take place from 10 October till 11 October

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Kent Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 10 October till 12 October

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Oakdale

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 10 October till 12 October

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Regent Avenue

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 10 October till 12 October

A traffic control system will be in place

St Marys Avenue

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 10 October till 21 October

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Ripon Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 11 October till 13 October

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Kent Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 11 October till 13 October

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Harcourt Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 12 October till 13 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 12 October till 13 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Duchy Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 12 October till 14 October

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

York Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 12 October till 14 October