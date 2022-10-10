Not one but two Britain in Bloom Awards for North Yorkshire Garden

The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park was awarded a Gold Medal in the Tourist Attractions Award category and a Best Conservation Project Award.

The RHS Judges said: “The passions of the garden team and its volunteers goes well beyond what the judges expected to see.

"An ever-increasing array of sculptures and inspirational contemporary artwork and building structures from around the world blend symbiotically in with this tranquil and glorious landscape.”

The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park near Ripon has won two Britain in Bloom awards

Yorkshire in Bloom is a voluntary regional organisation that administers the RHS Britain in Bloom Campaign in North, South, East, West and North Yorkshire.

RHS Britain in Bloom is the largest horticultural campaign in Europe and each year it grows in size and importance and involves more people, groups and organisations creating lasting improvements to local environments.

Joel Dibb, Head Gardener at The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, said: “The garden suffered devastating tree losses last winter due to the disease Phytophthora ramorum.

"The team took up the challenge to replant and move on from this distressing event and have had a busy year selecting and replanting trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park near Ripon has won two Britain in Bloom awards

"The discretionary Conservation Project Award recognises all this hard work and the wildlife conservation we do to keep the garden wildlife friendly.”

Set in the beautiful countryside between Masham and Ripon, The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park is home to over 80 striking contemporary sculptures, situated within 45 acres of stunning woodland and gardens.