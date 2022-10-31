Northern issues ‘Do Not Travel’ notice to Harrogate customers who are planning to travel this November

Action taking place on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November will bring all but a handful of services across the network to a halt.

Given the impact strikes have on operations, Northern is also advising customers to ‘check before you travel’ on Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10 November, when services will not be able to start until much later in the morning.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “We apologise again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT will cause to our customers.

Northern has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ notice to Harrogate customers who are planning to travel this November

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that discussions between the industry and trade unions will lead to a resolution soon so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”