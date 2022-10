These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Clarence Drive

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work on 31 October

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

A traffic control system will be in place

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 1 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Kent Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 1 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Oakdale

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 1 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

East Parade

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 2 November

A traffic control system will be in place

Station Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 2 November

A traffic control system will be in place

Cambridge Terrace

Northern Powergrid is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 9 November

The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected

East Parade

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 11 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Haywra Crescent

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 11 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Bower Road

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 11 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Dragon Road

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 18 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Dragon Parade

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 October till 9 December

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Parliament Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 2 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Chatsworth Court

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 2 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Park Parade

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 2 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Ripon Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 2 November till 3 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Ripon Road

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 2 November till 4 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Oakdale Avenue

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from 2 November till 4 November