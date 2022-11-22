News you can trust since 1836
No Northern trains in and out of Harrogate on Saturday due to strike action

There will be no Northern trains running in or out of Harrogate on Saturday, November 26, due to strike action across the country.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Northern is warning customers that because of strike action by the train driver's union ASLEF on Saturday, the train operator cannot operate any services across its network.

Customers are advised not to try to travel on this day as there will be major disruption across the whole rail network.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “We’re sorry again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause our customers.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that a resolution can be found so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”

For more information, Northern customers should visit northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes

