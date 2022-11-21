News you can trust since 1836
New Park Primary Academy

School Starters 2022: 20 pictures from primary schools across the Harrogate district

It's that time of year again - we take a look at the children across the Harrogate district who have started their school journey.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 12:11pm

Don’t miss our school starters photo special in this weeks edition (Thursday, November 24) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.

1. Harrogate School Starters 2022

Moorside Primary School and Nursery

Photo: Moorside Primary School and Nursery

2. Harrogate School Starters 2022

Moorside Primary School and Nursery

Photo: Moorside Primary School and Nursery

3. Harrogate School Starters 2022

North Stainley Church of England Primary School

Photo: North Stainley Church of England Primary School

4. Harrogate School Starters 2022

Oatlands Infant School

Photo: Oatlands Infant School

HarrogateRiponWetherbyKnaresboroughNidderdale