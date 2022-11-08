The tickets will be available for dates between December 21 and January 6 covering LNER services for the full East Coast route.

To help cost-conscious customers secure the best value fares, LNER allows people to sign-up for ticket alert notifications when tickets for new dates are released for sale via the LNER website and app.

More than 26,000 people have so far signed-up for the alerts for the latest ticket release as people prepare to travel home or away this festive period.David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people onboard our services this Christmas and New Year period.

LNER have released thousands of tickets on sale for Christmas and New Year

"This Christmas we have thousands of our great value fares available and customers will also be able to enjoy a range of exciting and fresh festive food and drink options onboard.

"As always, we recommend customers book direct on the LNER website or app and make a free of charge seat reservation for maximum comfort when travelling with us.”

A special festive menu will be introduced onboard LNER services from November 30 until Janury 4 with tasty treats available in both Standard and First Class.

Customers in First Class will be able to enjoy a range of seasonal menu options from chicken and stuffing sandwiches, stollen muffins and hog roast sausage rolls to apple and cinnamon tea, cranberry juice and much more.

North Yorkshire based Masons Gin will also be offered as part of the First Class onboard offer, alongside Baileys Irish Cream.

Customers in Standard Class will be able to use the ‘Let’s Eat at Your Seat’ service to have items delivered to the comfort of their own seat from the onboard Café Bar.

A selection of special seasonal sandwiches and snacks will be on offer including Lottie Shaws mince pies, Meatless Farm vegan sausage rolls, Cadbury’s Snowballs and Negroni Spritz.

As usual, no LNER services will operate on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, with services finishing earlier on New Year’s Eve.