Take a look at these 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from November 7.

By Lucy Chappell
14 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 3:26pm

Here we take a look at twelve new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Clover Way, Killinghall, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000

2. Wharfedale Place, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £240,000

3. Wedderburn Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £275,000

4. Beech Grove, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £675,000

