From £33.95, guests can experience a three-course Christmas extravaganza, featuring fresh and modern seasonal delights.

Starters include Fried Halloumi with a spiced Christmas chutney and smoked red pepper aioli or classic Pigs in Blankets served with mulled cider and wholegrain mustard glaze.

For the main event, the Cosy Club is putting a twist on your usual Christmas feast with a Roast Turkey and Smoked Bacon Pie, served with creamy mash, delicious festive vegetables, pigs in blankets, stuffing and a red wine gravy.

The Cosy Club is pulling out all the stops for Christmas this year with their fabulous festive dining menus

For those looking for a vegetarian option, there’s a delectable Brie, Beetroot and Squash Tarte Tatin, served with seasonal vegetables, chestnuts and lashings of gravy.

For those with a sweet tooth, a Traditional Christmas Pudding with brandy sauce is a perfect end to a delicious meal.

Or if you are looking for a lighter choice, there’s a zesty Lemon Posset served with fresh raspberries, white chocolate and buttery shortbread.

If brunch is more up your street, keep the drinks flowing with an unlimited supply of prosecco, mimosas or bloody Mary’s at the Cosy Club’s Festive Brunch for £35 per person.

Enjoy up to 90 minutes of Christmas celebrations with charming company and brilliant brunch options, from a Classic Breakfast to sweet Buttermilk Pancakes.

If you’re looking to celebrate your long-awaited Christmas shindigs with colleagues, or celebrate the festive season with friends and family, Cosy’s Finger Food and Festive Feast sharing options are perfect for parties.

To make a Christmas booking, visit https://cosyclub.co.uk/christmas/