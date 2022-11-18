Harrogate rail passengers urged to 'check before you travel' as Northern introduces new timetable

The timetable changes will come into effect from Sunday, December 11 and all customers, especially those who have made regular journeys on the same train times, are advised to check before they travel to ensure their service operates at the same time and calls at the same stations.

Northern’s new timetable will see the introduction of new services as well as small changes to many existing services.

Northern has confirmed that a new will come into effect next month with some significant changes

These may include departure and arrival times and/or changes to stopping points on the journey.

Therefore, customers should refer to the online journey planner which can be found on the Northern website for these changes as their regular journey may be impacted.