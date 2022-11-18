Harrogate pupils enjoy action-packed two weeks in America on exchange trip

Now in its 36th year, Rossett’s programme of exchange visits with Falmouth Middle School have made a very welcome return this year after an enforced break during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As well as attending lessons with their exchange partners, Rossett students took part in a variety of educational and leisure activities during the two weeks of their visit.This included a visit to Portland Lighthouse and the historic landmark Victoria Mansion, a fishing trip to catch lobsters, and evening entertainment such as bowling and laser tag.

They also travelled to Salem, home of the infamous witch trials, and spent three days in Boston, where they toured the ground of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, visited Harvard University and watched the musical Hairspray.

The trip’s lead teacher, Laura Buxey, said: “It was wonderful to be back with our friends in Maine after an absence of two years.

"We were made to feel very welcome by our host families, and we thoroughly enjoyed all of our activities.

"Our students were excellent ambassadors for Rossett School and were complimented by waiters, tour guides, airline stewards and hotel staff on their excellent behaviour.”

Headteacher Helen Woodcock added: “Rossett School’s American Exchange has been a fixture on our school’s calendar for almost four decades, offering generations of our students an invaluable insight into a different culture, history and way of living.