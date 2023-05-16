Harrogate rail passengers reminded that changes to Northern trains timetable come into force this weekend

Whilst the majority of services remain ‘as is’, the train operator is urging people that make regular trips on the same trains to use the Check My Timetable feature on their website to see details specific to their local station.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The new timetable coming into effect on Sunday is part of a national timetable change process that takes place twice a year for all train operators in England.

“The train network is a complex system of inter-dependent parts and it is vital that changes are co-ordinated in this way.

Northern is reminding customers that its new timetable will come into effect from this weekend

“For the vast majority of our customers there is no change, but some will notice a slight re-timing of service – as such, I would advise all customers to use the Check My Timetable feature on our website for any travel plans after 21 May.

“There are a very small number of services that have been removed from the timetable which reflects customer demand and we have already communicated that information to those communities.”