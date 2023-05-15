Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Hampsthwaite Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 16 May

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

John Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 26 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Regent Parade

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 26 May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 26 and May 4

East Parade

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 16 till 17 May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Mornington Crescent

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 May

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakdale

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 May

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Roseville Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 19 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected