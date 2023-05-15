Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Hampsthwaite Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 16 May
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 26 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Regent Parade
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 26 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 26 and May 4
East Parade
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 16 till 17 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Mornington Crescent
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 May
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Oakdale
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 May
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Roseville Road
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 19 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map