Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th May 2023, 09:55 BST- 2 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Hampsthwaite Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 16 May

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 26 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Regent Parade

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 15 till 26 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

East Parade

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 16 till 17 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Mornington Crescent

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 May

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Oakdale

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 May

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Roseville Road

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 19 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

