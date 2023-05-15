News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These were the 15 cheapest properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to Rightmove

We take a look at some of the cheapest properties that were sold across the Harrogate district last year according to new figures.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th May 2023, 16:45 BST

Properties in Harrogate had an overall average price of £406,006 throughout 2022 and into 2023.

The majority of sales in Harrogate during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £392,954.

Terraced properties sold for an average of £322,400, with detached properties fetching £676,477.

Overall, sold prices in Harrogate over the last year were 13 per cent up on the previous year and 14 per cent up on the 2020 peak of £357,659.

These were 15 of the cheapest homes sold in the area in 2022, based on data from Rightmove and the Land Registry...

This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £100,000 on 23 May 2022

1. Flat 29, The Adelphi, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £100,000 on 23 May 2022 Photo: Rightmove

This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £115,000 on 16 May 2022

2. 45 Hampsthwaite Road, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £115,000 on 16 May 2022 Photo: Rightmove

This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £116,000 on 8 July 2022

3. 15 Eavestone Grove, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £116,000 on 8 July 2022 Photo: Rightmove

This two bedroom and two bathroom retirement property was sold for £120,000 on 24 June 2022

4. 2 West Court, Killinghall, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom retirement property was sold for £120,000 on 24 June 2022 Photo: Rightmove

