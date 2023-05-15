IN PICTURES: These were the 15 cheapest properties sold in the Harrogate district in 2022 according to Rightmove

We take a look at some of the cheapest properties that were sold across the Harrogate district last year according to new figures.

Properties in Harrogate had an overall average price of £406,006 throughout 2022 and into 2023.

The majority of sales in Harrogate during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £392,954.

Terraced properties sold for an average of £322,400, with detached properties fetching £676,477.

Overall, sold prices in Harrogate over the last year were 13 per cent up on the previous year and 14 per cent up on the 2020 peak of £357,659.

These were 15 of the cheapest homes sold in the area in 2022, based on data from Rightmove and the Land Registry...

1 . Flat 29, The Adelphi, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £100,000 on 23 May 2022 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . 45 Hampsthwaite Road, Harrogate This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £115,000 on 16 May 2022 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . 15 Eavestone Grove, Harrogate This one bedroom and one bathroom apartment was sold for £116,000 on 8 July 2022 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . 2 West Court, Killinghall, Harrogate This two bedroom and two bathroom retirement property was sold for £120,000 on 24 June 2022 Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

