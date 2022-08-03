Harrogate bus firm offering discounted tickets for children travelling with their grandparents this summer

Transdev is aiming to bridge the generation gap by encouraging grans and grandads to hop on board with their concessionary travel passes and for one weekend only, to take the grandkids with them all day for just one pound.

Across the weekend of August 13 and 14, the bus firm is giving young people under 19 the chance to go anywhere on its huge network of routes spanning Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester for a whole day for just £1 – as long as they go with granny or grandad.

Our region offers unlimited adventures for young and not-so-young to enjoy together, from bowling and beaches to museums and music venues – and of course, getting from A to B is already free for lucky grandparents.

Transdev is offering discounted tickets for children travelling with their grandparents this summer

However with the rise in the cost of living, many will struggle this summer to find cash for the grandkids to join them on a day away to remember – and that’s where Transdev’s cut-price travel deal comes in.

Alex Hornby, Transdev CEO, said: “We know everyone is trying to keep their spending down this summer, especially with energy bills due to rise again in October.

“At the same time, the school holidays often see grans – and grandads too - looking after the grandchildren while mum and dad are at work, and we don’t see why they should have to stay at home.

“By offering young people the chance to 'Go with Granny on the Bus', we want to help bridge the generation gap and make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy an amazing two days filled with magical memories.”