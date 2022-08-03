Samaritans to benefit from thousands of pounds raised at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show

An auction is held every year in the Cheese and Dairy Section of the Great Yorkshire Show, giving visitors the chance to bid for a round of their favourite cheese.

Once the judging has taken place, it’s over to the public to put in their highest bid to be in with a chance of taking home some of the country’s best cheese.

This year’s auction raised £5,579 which will go to the Samaritan’s Regional Rural Initiative account so it will be used directly for the benefit of rural communities.

Caroline Bell from Shepherds Purse, Chief Steward of the Cheese and Dairy Section, said: “This was an amazing amount of money raised for a worthy cause.

"Thank you to everyone who helped contribute, we are so grateful for all your support.”

Charles Mills, Great Yorkshire Show Director, added: “As a charity ourselves we are proud to be able to give this amount of money to the Samaritans who provide an essential service and we thank the Great Yorkshire Show visitors for their generosity.”

Alison Lumley, from the Samaritans of Yorkshire and Humberside Rural Initiative said: “Thank you for such a generous donation to Samaritans of Yorkshire and Humberside Rural Initiative.

"The Samaritans understand that those involved in farming or living in rural communities are especially likely to experience isolation and loneliness, on top of all the pressures of work.

"We know that talking to someone confidentially about your feelings without fear of judgement can be a massive help.

"This donation will be used to support our work raising awareness of the benefits to mental health of talking and of the availability of our 24/7, free to access emotional support service.”