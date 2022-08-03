Get your nominations in for the Harrogate Local Hero Awards before it's too late

Running from July through to early October, nominees of the Local Hero Awards will be shortlisted for an awards ceremony with key figures from across the region.

The awards, sponsored by Vida Healthcare, one of the district's leading employers, is calling on local residents to nominate extraordinary people who’ve gone the extra mile.

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough is looking forward to seeing the awards return following a three year hiatus.

Do you know a Harrogate hero? Get your nominations in for the Local Hero Awards

He said: “It’s fantastic to see the return of the Local Hero Awards. Having attended these awards in the past, I know what a great idea they are.

"This is a wonderful way of celebrating the brilliant local people and groups who make our community so special.”

There are 11 categories to choose from including:

- Betty’s Good Egg award

- Charity Fundraiser of the Year

- Volunteer of the Year

- The Covid Hero award

- The Child of Courage award

- The Emergency Services award

- Teacher of the Year

- Sporting Achievement award

- Parent or Guardian of the Year

- The Bravery award

- The Volunteer Carer award

A number of businesses and organisations from across the region have sponsored the awards including Bettys, Harrogate College and North Yorkshire County Council.

James Rycroft, managing director at Vida Healthcare and the leading sponsor of the awards, said: “We’ve been inspired by local acts of kindness that we see each and every day.

"We’ve therefore launched this year’s Local Hero Awards to commemorate the amazing people who live in Harrogate and the surrounding area, and have gone above and beyond to support their community.”

The closing date to nominate an individual is October 1, with the judging set to take place on October 3.

Those who are shortlisted will be invited to a black tie event at Rudding Park on November 11 where the winners will be announced.