Top Harrogate district hotel's glittering start to New Year and support for Veganuary

Grantley Hall’s pan-Asian restaurant, Bar & Restaurant EightyEight has introduced a vegan tasting menu.

Grantley Hall, which has numerous national awards after opening its doors in July 2019 following a multi-million-pound restoration led by owner Valeria Sykes, is offering:

A new vegan tasting menu

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New events in its late-night champagne and cocktail bar

PILLAR Wellbeing’s first UK wellness retreat

Located five miles west of Ripon, Grantley Hall was built in the 17th century based on a Palladian design by English architect Isaac Ware.

Its opulent transformation into a luxury hotel saw the creation of 47 exquisite bedrooms and four indulgent restaurants.

Among Grantley Hall's plans for January are:

Grantley Hall’s pan-Asian restaurant, Bar & Restaurant EightyEight has introduced a vegan tasting menu, which is set to run all year round and will change regularly.

Grantley Hall’s late-night champagne and cocktail bar, Valeria’s is to host a series of exciting events – starting on January 27.

Valeria’s Ice Party, in association with Moët Ice Impérial and Belvedere Vodka, will transform Valeria’s into a glittering world of icy splendour.

Its master mixologists will be creating a very special menu filled with Moët Ice Impérial and Belvedere Vodka cocktails while our live entertainment will keep you dancing until the early hours.

Grantley Hall will be hosting PILLAR Wellbeing’s first UK wellness retreat, followed by a further retreat in June 2022 – dates of which are currently being finalised.

Taking place from January 24-28, the 4x night PILLAR Retreat - costing £3,350 based on two adults sharing a room or £4,910 for single occupancy – offers a variety of activities targeting both physical and mental health.

The perfect way to restore the body, mind and soul after the indulgent, festive period, the retreat will consist of the following:

4x nights luxury accommodation in a Deluxe Room

All meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner) designed by a PILLAR-trusted chef

Twice daily group fitness sessions with Co-Founder + celebrity trainer Harry Jameson

1 personal training session with Harry Jameson per person

1 physiotherapy session with Sports Performance & Physiotherapist Tim Kayode per person

1 personalised lifestyle audit with wellness consultant Oliver Patrick per person

1 vitality or inner peace massage per person

1 cryotherapy combined with Medi-Stream massage session per person

1 electric muscle stimulation session per person

1 body composition session assisted by Oliver Patrick per person

Lifestyle talks from Oliver Patrick & Harry Jameson

A wellness-specific workshop with Oliver Patrick

A gut health-specific workshop with talented chef (and former 2015 Masterchef finals contestant) Joey O'Hare

Concierge support throughout

To book, please email [email protected] or call +44 (0)7925 799 509.

For more information, visit www.grantleyhall.co.uk/

The history of Grantley Hall

Grantley Hall opened its doors in July 2019.

Owner and Yorkshire local, Valeria Sykes spent three and a half years painstakingly restoring the Grade II* listed mansion house back to its original Palladian splendour, making the most of all the wonderful produce and resources available in her native Yorkshire.

Located in the heart of the rolling Yorkshire countryside with its own English Heritage-listed Japanese garden, the historic property, a member of the prestigious association of hotels and restaurants Relais & Châteaux, is a distinctly different luxury hotel and wellness retreat, featuring 47 exquisite rooms and suites.

Steeped in over 300 years of heritage, Grantley Hall was built by Thomas Norton and his son Fletcher Norton, first Baron Grantley, in the 17th century, based on a Palladian design by English architect Isaac Ware.

Over the years, the property became firmly established on the British country retreat scene, welcoming high profile guests including Queen Mary and the Princess Royal, prominent international businessmen, politicians, and society families.

Steeped in over 300 years of heritage, Grantley Hall was built by Thomas Norton and his son Fletcher Norton, first Baron Grantley, in the 17th century, based on a Palladian design by English architect Isaac Ware.

Over the years, the property became firmly established on the British country retreat scene, welcoming high profile guests including Queen Mary and the Princess Royal, prominent international businessmen, politicians, and society families.