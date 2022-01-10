BBC Sports Personality Award winner for exciting new event in Harrogate focusing on health, wealth and fashion

The health and fashion event at DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa featuring local and national experts is being organised by Future Love Events.

The event at DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa on Sunday, January 30 featuring local and national experts is being organised by Future Love Events, who have staged similar lifestyle events in prestigious locations across the world, including Mayfair, Marbella and St Lucia.

Louise Van Der Velde, of Future Love Events, said: “It promises to be a busy and action-packed day and night, boasting a fashion show, with models wearing ski and equestrian fashion as well as clothing by local designers and bridal wear.”

The day will finish with a charity gala dinner in support of Sports Traider, an organisation which provides young people with sport participation and employment opportunities via a chain of charity sports shops.

Founded in 2008 by Lance Haggith, who won a BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award for his efforts, Sports Traider has helped thousands of young people gain self esteem and valuable employment skills - and is set to open its latest shop, in Leeds, in February.

Louise said: “Among the businesses showcasing /exhibiting are Medilives health and wellness, David Lloyd Club, Fit Cookie, Pay Tap, Ebru Yoga and Meditation Centre and Equestrian and Ski Wear.”

The daytime event runs from 10am until 6pm and admission is £5 by ticket only.

The networking lunch and charity gala dinner at the Majestic Hotel will feature live singers, cocktails and dancing, together with a short

fundraising auction.