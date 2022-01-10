Harrogate's Slingsby offers new lighter way to enjoy your favourite gin for January

The product of Spirit of Harrogate, the Slingsby Spritz range is only 70-calories per can.

For anyone taking their New Year's resolution to adopt a balanced lifestyle seriously - for January at least - Slingsby has come up with a lower alcohol Spritz option for those interested in making adjustments to their lifestyle and reducing their alcohol intake following the festive season.

Produced in Harrogate by Spirit of Harrogate, the Slingsby Spritz range is only 70-calories per can.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gluten-free and vegan friendly drinks come in the following flavours: Rhubarb & Strawberry, Marmalade & Apricot and Damson & Blackberry – low calorie, light weight and minimal preparation.

It also has a slightly lower alcohol content too at 5% ABV

Since it was first launched in 2015 to create ultra-premium gins, it has offered a wide range of gins crafted using locally sourced botanical synonymous with Harrogate's restorative heritage.

Such has been its speedy success in the craft gin world, Slingsby has received 29 awards from around the world including San Francisco, New York, London and China.

Slingsby Gin was founded by co-owners Mike Carthy and Marcus Black, pays homage to William Slingsby, who, in 1571, discovered the unique properties of natural spring water from the Tewit Well in Harrogate.