MP hails 'Harrogate hero' after sad news of death of much-loved figure

Malcolm Neesam, pictured earlier this year at his final book launch, was hailed by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones for his "profound contribution".

After learning that Malcolm Neesam had passed away at the age of 76 after a long period of ill health, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones praised Mr Neesam for his "profound contribution" to the town.

Mr Jones said: "I was so saddened to learn of Malcolm’s passing.

"He had fought his illness with quiet dignity and determination, so typical of the qualities he showed in all he did.

"His contribution to our area is profound.

"As a historian he was the chronicler of our town, and nobody knew more.

"His knowledge had depth and breadth, and he was always so generous in helping others tapping into that well of understanding.

Mr Jones continued: "Malcolm was also passionate about music, and again his knowledge was huge.

"He cared deeply for Harrogate, its past and its future, using his unparalleled knowledge to inform debate.

"I recall very fondly many long conversations about our area and shared musical interests.

"As a very near neighbour I would see him regularly, and always enjoyed doing so.

"Malcolm was a Harrogate hero.

"He leaves a body of work that is impressive and an area much the better for all he did.