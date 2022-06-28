Tributes after death of Harrogate's greatest historian

A widely-admired historian and one of the key movers in the foundation of Harrogate Civic Society in 1971, Malcolm Neesam, had battled major illness on several fronts in recent years with incredible fortitude and good humour.

But, after moving into a Harrogate care home only a few weeks ago to receive palliative care, Mr Neesam finally succumbed today, Tuesday on his 76th birthday.

Already tributes are pouring in for Malcolm from all sections of Harrogate society, including the political, with one associate calling for some sort of permanent memorial to Mr Neesam and another dedicating the premiere of a new play to him.

Speaking on behalf of Harrogate Borough Council, deputy leader Coun Graham Swift, said today: “It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam.

“Malcolm had an enormous enthusiasm and passion for the town and in 1996 was rightly awarded the Freedom of the Borough for his services as historian of the town.

“On behalf of the borough council, I’d like to offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to Malcolm’s friends and family during this time.”

Born in Harrogate, Mr Neesam gained the qualifications of a professional archivist and librarian at the University of Leeds.

He then worked in Hereford, Leeds, London and York where for 25 years he was North Yorkshire’s County Music and Audiovisual Librarian before returning to his hometown.

If Harrogate is one of Britain's most unique towns, for the last five decades Malcolm Neesam played a unique role in researching and recording its history, quietly becoming one of its most important citizens in the process without ever seeking such a title.

His impressive commitment and dedication to uncovering what makes Harrogate special from its earliest spa roots revealed itself, firstly, in a weekly column in the Harrogate Advertiser running for 30 years on every aspect of the town's heritage and, secondly, in a series of mammoth books charting its story from the 1500s to the present day.

Painstakingly researched down to the smallest detail, the result of all Malcolm's incredible work is not only important to anyone who cares about Harrogate's past but it also throws new light on Britain's as a whole, in particular, the evolution of British society, economy and culture during the most crucial years of the Victorian era.

Admirably, Mr Neesam had kept on working on the final volume of his monumental story of the town even during the toughest of times. It now lies unfinished.

As recently as April, he had unveiled the second volume in the mammoth series - Wells & Swells: The Golden Age of Harrogate Spa 1842-1923.

An epic 1,600 pages long and typically full of painstaking detail, the massive book arrived 17 years after the publication of the opening volume, Harrogate Great Chronicle, 1332-1841.

As if that wasn't enough, as a key member of Harrogate Civic Society for half a century, Malcolm has taken his dedication to heritage, high standards and tradition out of the pages of his articles and books and into the real world.

Deeply committed to the idea of civic pride, generous in his time and supportive of numerous good works in the community over the years, there has scarcely been a signal major public project in Harrogate in recent decades where Malcolm's extensive knowledge of the town's past has not fed into plans for the future in a positive fashion to the benefit of everyone who lives here.

More than merely a brilliant historian, Malcolm Neesam throughout his life represented what it means to be a citizen of his town and of his nation in the best possible way with modesty and respect.

The standing in which Mr Neesam was held by the entire town was evident in the turnout for the new book's glittering launch in April hosted by the Harrogate Civic Society at the Cedar Court Hotel.

The room was packed with hundreds of people, including many dignitaries from the town’s civic life.

Despite his illness, Mr Neesam turned up in person to speak at the book launch, a mark of his strength of character.

Henry Pankhurst, former chair of Harrogate Civic Society described Malcolm as "correct in an old-fashioned way."

Mr Pankhurst said: "Malcolm was always very well dressed, very precise in language and correct in an old fashioned way.

"He was immensely gifted and also had an extremely good memory, which proved to be of value as a historian.

"He was self-sufficient and determined but always appreciative of his friendships and any help he received from anyone."

Fellow co-founder of Harrogate Civic Society, William Woods paid tribute to Malcolm Neesam on hearing the sad news.

"It was Malcolm Neesam, Walter Davey and myself started Harrogate Civic society in 1970 standing outside Woods when we urgently felt the need for a conservation society to primarily stop the five phase traffic management scheme with the last phase including a fly over passing close to the Majestic Hotel," said Mr Woods of William Woods Interior Design and Fine Linens.

"We have been good friends ever since - no one has had a greater passion for the town and a greater knowledge than Malcolm.

"I will miss him greatly especially for all his support and guidance matters relating to the town.

"I sincerely hope there will be a fitting tribute to Malcolm’s life whether it’s a statue, a garden or, perhaps, a fountain which Malcolm was very fond of.

"I will miss him dearly."

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, director of award-winning Harrogate-based PR and marketing agency Cause UK, said Malcolm had taken time to help them to develop the arts-supporting business's first play called The Man Who Captured Sunlight, which would now be dedicated to him at its premiere in September.

‘Malcolm was instrumental in a new play Cause UK is producing about Harrogate Mayor, Samson Fox, " said Clair of the ethically-committed agency.

"He was a close friend of Edward Fox and the actors’ family.

"Malcom was very kind, his knowledge of Harrogate and Samson, peerless. He was passionate about trying to safeguard the best qualities of Harrogate.