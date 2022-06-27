Harrogate council's frustration as drivers park on Stray verges in breach of rules

There was talk last year of introducing double yellow lines on Oatlands Drive after concern was raised that drivers had been ignoring signs erected by Harrogate Borough Council warning drivers they faced a £100 fine or being towed away if they parked on Stray land next to the cycle lane on Oatlands Drive.

Despite signs erected by the council during last weekend's fair and highly successful Harrogate Food & Drink Festival to remind drivers to park at nearby multi-storey car parks, the weekend still saw one side of the grass along the Stray on Oatlands Drive bumper to bumper with a long line of parked cars.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers have been ignoring signs erected by Harrogate Borough Council warning drivers they faced a £100 fine or being towed away for parking on Stray verges.

But Harrogate council told the Harrogate Advertiser it could only do so much to confront the problem and it would be difficult to take offenders to court.

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that people ignore the signage and continue to park on Oatlands Drive and block the cycle path.

"Although parking on the Stray is not permitted, it isn’t enforceable under a Penalty Charge Notice and would be difficult to penalise through the court process.