It is time to rebuild people’s trust and confidence in the position of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for York and North Yorkshire says Labour

The Labour Party's Alison Hume said she was "extremely relieved Philip Allott has resigned as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for York and North Yorkshire".

But, she added, that it was time to rebuild people’s trust and confidence in the role.

Ms Hume came second to Philip Allott in the PFCC election in May of this year.

Taking into account first and second preference votes, the final results were:

Phillip Allott (Conservative) - 84,737 votes

Alison Hume (Labour) - 53,442 votes

Keith Tordoff (Independent) - 22,338

James Barker (Liberal Democrats) - 19,773 votes

Alison Hume's full statement on the fallout of Philip Allott's resignation read:

"It was deeply distressing to hear the newly elected Conservative Commissioner tell the people of North Yorkshire that Sarah Everard should never have submitted to her arrest by Wayne Couzens and that women should be “streetwise” around their legal rights.

"Over two weeks Mr Allott demonstrated absolutely no understanding of the damage his deplorable words had done and succeeded only in layering more distress onto Sarah’s family as well as victims and survivors in York and North Yorkshire.

"I commend the courage of the staff of the Office of the North Yorkshire Police Fire & Crime Commissioner for speaking up against their boss.

"We have one of the most comprehensive suites of Victim Support Services in the country and this vital work can now continue without the distraction of a leader who simply did not understand.

"At the time of the PFCC election campaign in May, my top pledge was to prioritise ending violence against women and girls.

"There will now be another election.

"It is time to rebuild people’s trust and confidence in the position of Commissioner.

"We need a Commissioner who understands that women are frightened to walk the streets when they leave the house at night.

"We need a Commissioner who is committed to protecting all women by demanding greater police resources to identify perpetrators and investigate crimes.

"We need a Commissioner who will work tirelessly and collaboratively to make sure violent men are taken off our streets.

"And we need a Commissioner who can reassure women they are safe to put their trust in male police officers.