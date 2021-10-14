Day of sadness as Harrogate Theatre pays tribute to its 'friend, associate director, pantomime director and co-writer' the 'irreplaceable' Phil Lowe who has died

He will be mourned and missed - The wonderful Phil Lowe.

Phil was an integral part of what makes Harrogate Theatre special, both to work at and visit.

Our pantomime has truly sparkled since he came to the helm in 2007. He is irreplaceable.

In his memory Cinderella will continue this Christmas. No one wanted to bring the party back to Harrogate Theatre more than him.

If you would like to make a donation in Phil’s memory we have set up a Just Giving page in aid of Harrogate Hospital and it’s Cardiac Care unit.