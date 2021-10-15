Revealed: This year's Harrogate Christmas Market location as Ferris wheel, festive road train and a lot more are announced for town centre

The location of this year's Harrogate Christmas Market in Harrogate town centre has been revealed.

A Ferris wheel, Victorian carousel, helter skelter and performance area are all set to keep people – young and old – entertained from Monday 15 November to the first week of January.

While a festive road train will travel around the town centre from Friday, December 3 until Sunday, December 12 to ensure people don’t miss out on what Harrogate town centre has to offer; whether that’s the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, the artisan market in the Valley Garden or the fantastic high street businesses.

To encourage footfall to town centres across the Harrogate district, a magical window trail will also be unveiled.

Funded by the government’s Welcome Back Fund, the window trail will feature 12 festive depictions that have been designed by local people.

The trail will be launched in December across the district and the borough council will have further news in the coming weeks about how to get involved.

Gemma Rio, head of destination management at Harrogate Borough Council, said: "We have been working hard to ensure festivities return this year in order to drive visitors to our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions, hotels and B&Bs.

"This latest announcement confirms that Christmas is well and truly set to return to Harrogate town centre and I’m really excited about what we’re due to bring.

"The enhanced offering in Harrogate town centre, together with a vast array of festive events taking place right across the district, means Harrogate is an absolutely unmissable destination for a festive day trip or weekend away.

"We are also about to launch the biggest Christmas marketing campaign in Visit Harrogate history to ensure all towns enjoy the benefits the additional footfall brings."

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate Business Improvement District manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to be playing our part in delivering what we believe will be one of the most impressive festive offerings Harrogate has seen in many years, one that will see the town centre becoming a magnet for families, shoppers and revellers alike.

"In addition to supporting the Harrogate Christmas Fayre and co-funding the Ferris wheel, Victorian carousel, and helter skelter. In just a few weeks our Christmas lights will be illuminating more streets than in previous years.

"We are again partnering with the Rotary Club of Harrogate for the annual Christmas Shop Window competition and Harrogate International Festivals for their North Pole post office. And on Monday, October 18 we will officially take the Christmas wrapping off our Father Christmas experience.

"We have also been working with Harrogate Borough Council to offer shopper’s free parking in Victoria multi-storey car park at set times during the month of December. Retailers are expecting us to pull out all the stops this Christmas, and I don’t think they will be disappointed."

Market Place Europe – the UK’s leading and award-winning Christmas market operator – have also announced this week that Harrogate Christmas Fayre will be open between the hours of 10am and 7pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am and 9pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am and 4.30pm on Sunday.

The market will take place on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent and will be a great place to pick up some last minute and unique gifts along with mouth-watering treats for people to enjoy as they wander around taking in the sights and sounds.

Around 50 traders from Yorkshire, the UK as well as those from countries across Europe, will be welcoming visitors with the layout of stalls designed to support existing high street businesses who are sure to benefit from the additional footfall the fayre is due to bring.

If that wasn’t enough, Little Bird Made is set to hold a festive artisan market in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December (times to be confirmed).

The artisan market will feature approximately 60 local and regional traders and producers who will sell a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, as well as food and drink.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: "More than 100 traders, as well as our high street businesses, will bring a first-class offering to Harrogate town centre this December that will truly get people in the festive mood.

"With the absence of a number of Christmas markets across the region this year, I have no doubt visitors will arrive by the coach load to see what Harrogate has to offer.

"Whether that’s our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions or hotels and B&Bs, I hope everyone will see the benefit this town centre offering will bring.