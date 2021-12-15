Harrogate MP picks pupil's design for his Christmas card

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones with winning card designer, Martha Allsopp, a pupil at Richard Taylor School in Harrogate.

The design was chosen from those submitted by local school children in response to Mr Jones’s Create a Christmas e-card for your MP competition.

The competition has run for ten of the last 11 years pausing last year because of the pandemic.

Matha’s e-card will be sent to local groups and constituents.

The competition entries were judged by the Mayoress, Mrs Janet Chapman; Penny Mackenzie, a former primary school teacher, and Mrs Sue Darling who works at Harrogate High School.

Mr Jones said: “There were lots of designs entered this year and it was clear that a lot of effort had been put into them by the pupils.

"Martha’s design was colourful and traditional reflecting the Christmas we all hope to spend this year. The judges were very impressed and I know that the recipients will be too.”