Tesco’s plan for a new supermarket in Harrogate submitted after consultation shows public support

A CGI visualisation of how the new Tesco supermarket on the former gas works site at Skipton Road in Harrogate will look.

If approved by Harrogate Borough Council, the world's third-largest retailer intends to open its major new Harrogate store in 2023.

This follows a successful consultation organised by Tesco on the proposals.

During the two-week consultation period in September-October, the proposals were viewed 1,452 times and 190 people provided feedback.

More than 70% of the respondents supported a new Tesco store in this location with many stating this would meet a need for a better retail offer in the north of the town.

Andy Boucher, Development Executive at Tesco, said: “We are thrilled with the response we have received from local residents to our consultation and I would like to thank all of those people who took part.

“Our consultation found a majority of local residents support the proposed new supermarket.

“We will now be working closely with Harrogate Borough Council and hope to receive planning permission next year.”

The future of the former gas works site on Skipton Road has been at the heart of a heated debate for more than a decade, leading to opposition and political controversy on occasion.

Proposals for a new Tesco supermarket were previously granted planning consent in 2012.

Tesco is now proposing a smaller store with a new petrol filling station in a development which will create 100 new jobs.

In addition to selling a range of food and non-food goods such as clothing, this store will provide home deliveries and a Click+Collect service.

The plans also include a self-service petrol filling station, electric vehicle charging points and covered bicycle parking.

Andy Boucher, Development Executive at Tesco, said: “We know there is demand for a new supermarket in the north of Harrogate and this store will meet the needs of the local community.