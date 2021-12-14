Emotional moment as Harrogate Soroptimists give £11,000 donation to charity despite Covid restrictions
A Harrogate charity has been boosted by a more than £11,000 donation from the Soroptimists.
The immediate Past President of SI Harrogate and District, Sandra Frier, presented Just B’s Community and Challenge Events Fundraiser, Sandra Gilbert, with a cheque last week.
Located at Hookstone Oval in Harrogate, Just B is a bereavement and emotional wellbeing support service, committed to providing specialist advice and support to children, young people and adult
President Sandra and members of the Harrogate and District Club had been fundraising for over 18 months, mostly through the restraints of Covid, to raise money for the bereavement counselling arm of Saint Michael’s Hospice.
From fashion shows through sponsored walks to antique valuations online, Sandra and her team worked incredibly hard to raise this money.
Most recently, it held a successful fundraising fashion show at Harrogate Grammar School in November
President Sandra said “It felt quite emotional after such a long and difficult period to be able to hand over this money. Our members have worked so hard and been so supportive.”
Just ‘B’ is one of a range of services offered by North Yorkshire Hospice Care, a registered charity helping people to live with terminal illness and bereavement. This includes Saint Michael’s Hospice, which works across the Harrogate District, and Herriot Hospice Homecare, which serves the communities of Hambleton and Richmondshire.
Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.
For more information about Soroptimism please search:
Web site: sigbi.org/harrogate
email: [email protected]
Twitter: @soroptimist80
Facebook: @soroptimist80
Instagram: @soroptimist80