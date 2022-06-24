Harrogate crime incident: Man arrested for attempted murder of two children in Beckwithshaw

A man has been arrested following an incident when police were called to Beckwithshaw.

North Yorkshire Police reported that a 40-year-old man had been arrested for the attempted murder of an 11-year-old child and a 10-year-old child, following the incident in Church Row in Beckwithshaw on Monday morning.

The man has also been arrested for an assault on an emergency worker.

A 13-year-old child also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The man has been released from hospital and is now in police custody for questioning by officers from the Major Investigation Team.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Menzies said: “The incident took place around 8:10am both inside and outside a property in Beckwithshaw which is situated on the main road, the B6161 Otley Road, and is very close to the local primary school.

"I reiterate that this incident is not connected to the school.

"However I am appealing to anyone who may have been dropping off children at the school, or commuters passing by, to check their vehicle dashcam and report any footage that may have captured any part of the incident prior to the attendance of the emergency services”.

A police investigation was launched following Monday morning’s incident in which the 11-year-old boy and the 40-year-old man sustained serious injuries believed to be caused by a bladed article.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Investigation Team.