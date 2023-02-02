Harrogate council accepts ‘significant sum’ from RHS to divert public footpath at RHS Harlow Carr

The RHS wants to move a footpath that runs by the former Harrogate Arms pub, which it owns, to help redevelop the derelict building into a cafe and teaching facility.

The footpath is on land owned by Harrogate Borough Council and the RHS has been in negotiations about diverting it past the other side of the building.

A report described the change as “a relatively minor alteration” that will improve the right of way for users once works are complete.

Harrogate Borough Council has accepted a payment from the RHS to divert a public footpath at RHS Harlow Carr

It said the public right of way will still be accessible from Crag Lane to Cardale Woodland.

Harrogate Borough Council’s Conservative cabinet met yesterday evening to approve the agreement.

The exact amount the council will receive is exempt from the public but the council’s strategic estates surveyor, Glenn Levison, told councillors it was a “significant capital sum”.

Councillor Graham Swift, Conservative cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said it “would have been simple for Harrogate Borough Council to roll over and give that site away” but “everyone recognises the need for a commercial approach to land ownership.”

He said the council that ran Harrogate in the 1940s had given land to the RHS to develop what is now RHS Harlow Carr on “very favourable terms”.

He said: “The RHS has developed the site and used those favourable terms to invest back into it and make a fantastic gardens, retail and restaurant space.

"It’s a wonderful contribution to our town.

"The reality is they are also a successful and commercially savvy organisation.

Councillor Swift described the financial settlement over the footpath as a “win-win” for both parties.

