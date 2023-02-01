‘Significant’ fall in Harrogate district planning applications leads to £320,000 shortfall

Councillors met this week to discuss a quarter three financial report that provides a summary on how different departments are performing in line with the overall budget for 2022/23.

Harrogate Borough Council as the planning authority in the district and has the final say over developments from a kitchen extension to schemes with hundreds of homes built by national housebuilders.

When a planning application is submitted the council asks for a fee.

Harrogate Borough Council has seen a ‘significant’ fall in the number of planning applications submitted this year

For an outline planning application where the site is bigger than 2.5 hectares, the fee is £11,432 plus an additional £138 for every 0.1 hectare.

For a single house extension, the fee is £206.

The council also offers a pre-application service where anyone can get advice on the likelihood of a proposal receiving planning permission.

Fees range from £90 for advice on an extension to £3,000 for developments with more than 50 homes.

But after a spike in applications during the Covid pandemic, the council says there has been a slowdown in the number of both large-scale and smaller applications.

It is anticipating a shortfall of £270,000 in planning application income and £50,000 in pre-planning application income.

The cost of building materials has also sky-rocketed in the last two years and the report says the council expects the number of smaller applications submitted to remain lower than expected as the national cost-of living crisis impacts on household spending.