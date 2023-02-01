In December, the council revealed it had identified an unspecified site in the Hampsthwaite and Killinghall ward to build a new nursery, which will pave the way for its current site in Harlow Hill to be sold off for housing.

A report that will go before Conservative councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member resources enterprise and economic development, next week, says the council now needs professional consultation and site investigations to complete the next phase of the project.

It asks Councillor Swift to approve £20,000 being spent on a consultant partner and £35,000 to undertake initial site surveys, investigations, planning fees and other works.

Harrogate Borough Council is set to spend £55,000 to help develop a new horticultural nursery to the north-west of the town

The council has said the construction of a new nursery will be financed through capital investment funding, money raised from the sale Harlow Hill nursery and income generated from the nursery.

The project will transfer to the new North Yorkshire Council after April 1.

Why does the council want to move from Harlow Hill?

Harlow Hill nursery is where Harrogate Borough Council grows flowers for its award-winning displays across the district.

It also sells plants to members of the public to bring in revenue.

The nursery is a significant earner for the council with its 2020/21 annual report saying it brought in income of £153,477.

However, the council says it the facility is “no longer fit for purpose” and is unsuitable for redevelopment.

The land is accessed off either Otley Road or Harlow Moor Road.

Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan, which sets out where development can take place in the district until 2034, says 40 homes can be built there.

A council report published last year recommended that 62 “high-quality, carbon efficient” homes are built.

Harrogate Borough Council is currently inviting expressions of interest in the land prior to a sale.

An emotional move for residents

Liberal Democrat member for Harlow and St Georges Division on North Yorkshire County Council, Michael Schofield, previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the move away from Harlow Hill will be keenly felt by residents as many have walked there to buy plants for decades.

He said many people enjoy buying plants there and walking through the Pinewoods and Valley Gardens afterwards.

He added the nursery also serves as part of a horticultural trail as it connects with RHS Harlow Carr and Horticap.

Councillor Schofield said: “I understand what people may call progress but we have three fantastic horticultural sites all within walking distance of each other and that inspires people.