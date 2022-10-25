Harrogate's Otley Road cycle path could now be re-routed with new traffic restrictions

North Yorkshire County Council is considering diverting part of the route onto Queens Road or Victoria Road in order to build wider cycle paths and footways.

Both of these options would link with Beech Grove which is seen as a key route for cyclists and could become a one-way traffic system or see the return of bollards blocking cars and other vehicles as part of a low traffic neighbourhood which was removed in summer after a trial.

Option 1

The first option is what was originally proposed for this phase of the Otley Road cycle path which runs between the junctions of Cold Bath Road and Beech Grove.

These plans include junction upgrades and shared cycle paths and footways, similar to what has already been built on Otley Road. But the county council said some sections could be too narrow, which is why it is considering re-routing.

Option 2

Under these plans the route would be diverted onto Victoria Road with a one-way traffic system and the removal of some parking spaces to allow for a 1.5 metre wide cycle path.

The one-way traffic system would run up until Lancaster Road, before connecting with Beech Grove.

Option 3

This final option would see a three-metre wide shared cycle path and footway built on Queens Road before connecting with Lancaster Road and Beech Grove.

Parallel and toucan crossings are also proposed.

The long-awaited consultation, which runs until 28 November, comes as the county council has faced sustained criticism for slow progress on the cycle path and other active travel plans in Harrogate.

It was in 2017 when funding was first awarded to upgrade Otley Road and construction of phase two of the cycle path now won’t start until at least next summer.

Parts of the existing route which opened at the start of this year are also set to be rebuilt following safety concerns.

These setbacks follow further controversy for the county council and its Beech Grove low traffic neighbourhood which is now set to be reignited as a topic of debate following the latest proposals.

Beech Grove is seen as a key link to connect Otley Road and the £11.9 million Harrogate Gateway project.

But there was both joy and dismay when the traffic restrictions were removed from the street in August.

And although there were strong feelings on both sides of the debate, most residents were unanimous in their view that the county council failed to properly consult with the public.

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways at the authority, said there are pros and cons for all of the latest proposals “which is why we need to engage with local residents and stakeholders”.

He said: “It’s important to consider the possibility of conflict between road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the impact on properties along the route and parking.

“We would urge everybody to have their say and help us to shape the final designs.”

As part of the consultation, a meet the designer event is also being organised to allow for people to discuss the Otley Road proposals in more detail.

The county council is also seeking views for cycling and walking improvements in the Oatlands Drive area of Harrogate after previous plans for a one-way traffic system were scrapped.