‘Nightmare’ and ‘flawed’ - Harrogate’s Otley Road cycle path comes under further fire

Rene Dziabas, chairman of Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents’ Association, said the group carried out a survey of residents and businesses along the street and that feedback was “very heavily negative” with only two positive comments received.

He told a meeting of North Yorkshire County Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee today that serious safety concerns were raised over the works completed so far which were also described as like “crazy golf construction”.

He said: “The general feeling is that this scheme will do very little – if anything – to offset the huge housing to the west of Harrogate and that nothing proposed so far convinces us that the core traffic problem will in any way be mitigated.”

Further questions have been asked about the value of the new cycle lane on Otley Road in Harrogate.

Mr Dziabas called on the county council to carry out a “meaningful and proper” consultation on the next two stages of the cycle path which is facing yet more delays after first securing funding in 2017.

A first stage opened to cyclists at the start of this year, however, it has yet to be fully completed after a safety audit found faults with the works carried out.

Louise Neal, transport planning team leader at the county council, told today’s meeting that the “necessary amendments” to the cycle path would now be made. However, it is currently unclear what works this will involve and when they will be completed with contractors hoping to start in early November.

Ms Neal also said a consultation on phase two of the project will be held this month and that residents and businesses will be able to meet with the designers to share their views.

“This additional engagement and further consultation is to ensure that all user groups and residents’ views have been carefully considered,” she said.

The fresh criticism of the county council’s progress comes as other active travel schemes have yet to produce final designs despite being awarded government cash almost two years ago.

This includes cycling and walking improvements on Oatlands Drive, Victoria Avenue and the A59 near Knaresborough.

Kevin Douglas, chair of Harrogate District Cycle Action, said his “major concern” was that this accumulation of delayed projects could mean the county council fails to secure future funding for other improvements to tackle Harrogate’s congested roads.

“We believe this lack of progress will impact on potential future funding bids,” he told today’s meeting.

“We also see the major problem as a lack of an officer who leads in the cycle agenda in the local area and who has local knowledge and authority to deliver these schemes.”

The county council previously said designs for the Victoria Avenue and A59 schemes – which include cycle lanes, improved crossings and reduced speed limits – were “likely” to be revealed this summer.

This has now been pushed back until at least the New Year.

For the Oatlands Drive plans, the county council previously said a consultation was “likely to start soon after” Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend in June.