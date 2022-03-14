Safety concerns over Harrogate's Otley Road cycle path as next stages of project set to be reviewed

Part of the new cycle path on Otley Road, Harrogate. (Photo: Gerard Binks)

It is likely to mean further delays for the troubled project which first secured funding in 2017 and is seen as key to cutting congestion in the town.

Officials at North Yorkshire County Council last week held a walkthrough with cycling campaigners who have been left frustrated over the delays and have also raised concerns over the completed works.

John Rowe, vice chairman of Harrogate District Cycle Action, described the progress made so far as "appalling" - but said he was glad the feedback and new guidelines are now being taken into account.

He said: "Talks have been constructive, but the challenge we have got is that the designs were done before the new national standards were introduced.

"There also wasn't an awful lot of willingness on behalf of the council to look at best practice without those standards. They wanted to do what they felt was adequate with the experience they had.

"The results are a little disappointing, but that is not hugely unexpected.

"We are hoping the next stages can be built better and with these new quality design standards in mind."

The guidance published in 2020 says "cycles must be treated as vehicles and not as pedestrians" - and also gave new priorities including wider cycle lanes which are segregated from traffic.

Mr Rowe said while recognised there are space constraints on Otley Road, parts of the completed route were "badly designed".

A particular concern is a narrowed section of cycle path at Otley Road's junction with Harlow Moor Road which has been described as "unsafe".

The council is currently in talks with Yorkshire Water to buy a small plot of land in order to remove a wall and widen a corner on this part of the route.

Mr Rowe said: "That whole corner needs taking out because there is just no space - the gap is barely wide enough for a bike to get around.

"You can just imagine kids cycling around there - plus pedestrians - at school run time. There is just no space for that to happen safely."

Melisa Burnham, area highways manager at North Yorkshire County Council, has insisted the completed route is safe and that the council will listen to all current concerns and further feedback under the next stages.

She also said the new guidelines would be used as a "starting point to create a safe route" under the next stages, although she added they “cannot be fully applied” to all parts of the route.

Ms Burnham said: “We recognise the new cycling guidance and the benefits this brings to users.

“We are always ready to take on board the experience of users which is why we walked through the route with the cycle group and designers to understand if any further improvements to phase one can be made.

"The route is safe and we will be carrying out a third safety audit in the next few weeks."

Ms Burnham also said the council is committed to widening the corner at Harlow Moor Road and that the land purchase should be concluded "within the next three to six months."

She added: “We will be holding further workshops with key stakeholder groups to review designs for the second and third phases of the cycleway scheme in light of this new guidance.”

“Once all phases of the scheme are finished it will help to improve safety along the entire length of the Otley Road corridor.

"The aim is to accommodate all users – pedestrians, cyclists and motorists – to aid sustainable travel, ease congestion and support the future growth of Harrogate.”

The Otley Road cycle path is part of a wider package of sustainable transport measures for the west of Harrogate which once completed will cost around £4.6million.

The council previously said it hoped to start work on the next stage in April.