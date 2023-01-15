It revealed a slim majority of people are against it — but the overall picture is of a town that remains fiercely divided over the plans.

Since the project was first mooted three years ago, some members of Harrogate’s business community have raised concerns that it could put shoppers off from visiting the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whereas groups like Harrogate District Cycle Action and Zero Carbon Harrogate believe fewer cars will enter the town to create a more pleasant and environmentally-friendly place to visit.

Despite a third public consultation regarding the Harrogate Gateway, it seems opinions continue to be split over whether it should be given the go-ahead.

David Simister, chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said he “recognises the need to encourage active travel” but that “it’s clear this project is not the correct way forward because the majority do not support it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is going to have a massive impact on town centre business, many of whom are vehemently opposed to the scheme as they believe it will have a detrimental impact on their livelihoods.

“We believe that all relevant stakeholders, including cycling groups, should collaborate and come up with a better solution, one that all parties can buy into and which will appeal to the majority, and ensure this investment is not lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are elements of the scheme such as improvements to the public realm the majority are in favour of, me being one, however 46% verses 44% said they do not support the scheme.”

Kevin Douglas, chair of Harrogate District Cycle Action said he hopes the project can now move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve not seen all the detail but obviously more people responded this time which is a positive outcome,” he said. “We’re pleased that people think the scheme will result in a good use of public space and will be better for businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the time for consultation has now come to an end and we need to get on with it. It’s controversial but this is moving forward. We’ve got to now leave it to the politicians who will make the decision.”