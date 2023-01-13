Slim majority against Harrogate Station Gateway proposals as town remains divided

The project has been in development for three years after funding was won from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund. It will see the area around Harrogate railway station remodelled to make the town centre more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

Following two consultations in 2021 a third consultation was held last summer that invited people to comment on more detailed elements of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which bid for the initial funding, has published the results this afternoon (Friday). You can read the full findings here: https://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “It is encouraging to see the public voice significant and growing support for the Gateway scheme and its objectives.

It revealed that 46% were either 'negative' or 'very negative' about the overall plans while 44% were 'positive' or 'very positive'.

9% were neutral and 1% said they did not know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This compares to previous consultations where 39% of responses were positive and 59% negative.

2,044 people took part in the third consultation, which is 50% higher than the previous consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results from the latest round of Harrogate Gateway consultation have been revealed.

Divisive plans

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the scheme has been welcomed by those who want more active travel in the town, measures such as reducing Station Parade to one-lane traffic and a part-pedestrianisation of James Street have proved to be unpopular with some business owners.

Objectors raised concerns about the scheme being a poor use of public money, it worsening congestion in the town and a negative impact on businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who support the project said the plans would encourage more people to walk or cycle, have a positive environmental impact and make the area look more appealing.

Other survey questions revealed that 40% of people thought the scheme will harm businesses whereas 41% said it would have a positive impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings also showed most people felt the scheme would encourage active travel with 48% saying it would be encourage or strongly encouraged more people to get on their bike.

'Results will help build support'

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council’s Conservative executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “It is encouraging to see the public voice significant and growing support for the Gateway scheme and its objectives.

“While overall opinion of the scheme is split almost 50:50, key elements of the scheme received positive support from the public who took part. They told us they believe the scheme will be positive for business, make getting around the town centre safer and encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Analysis of the thousands of individual responses has taken significant time, but this public feedback – both positive and negative – is invaluable to us as we draw up final designs. I am hopeful that this thorough process will address areas of concern and help build further support for the Gateway scheme from Harrogate residents, businesses and visitors."

What happens next?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings of the third consultation and details about next steps will be presented to North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation on Friday, January 20.

This will include publication of the necessary traffic regulation orders, which is scheduled for February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors will meet in Spring to consider the feedback from the consultation and have their say on whether they wish the scheme to go ahead.

In May, executive councillors will consider the outcome of the recent consultations and whether to submit the full business case to West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which would need to be approved to release the funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to approvals, construction could begin in November.

Other stories on the Gateway:

Advertisement Hide Ad