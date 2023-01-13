Harrogate Gateway: Figures reveal how town feels about scheme following third consultation

But on the overall question of whether the plans will benefit the town, opinion is almost split down the middle.

There were 2,044 people who took part in the third consultation, which is 50% higher than the previous round in 2021.

It revealed that 46% were either ‘negative’ or ‘very negative’ about the overall plans while 44% were ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’.

A third consultation on the Harrogate Station Gateway has given an up-to-date picture of how Harrogate feels about the scheme

9% were neutral and 1% said they did not know.

Business Impact

One of the most contentious aspects of the scheme is how it will impact businesses in the town centre.

This was highlighted in the consultation as most respondents said the primary reason they visit Harrogate is to go shopping.

James Street is perhaps the district’s premier retail destination but some landlords have argued that part-pedestrianisation will hurt footfall.

North Yorkshire County Council’s economic case suggests the opposite will happen.

The consultation revealed that 41% of people thought the scheme would benefit businesses whereas 40% said it would have a negative impact.

There was a backing to the visual appearance of the plans with 51% saying they will make better use of public space, helping to keep visitors in the town for longer.

However, 184 people fear the scheme will send shoppers away from Harrogate to other towns or cities and 104 said the reduction in parking spaces will negatively impact businesses.

There was a mixed response to the question of whether the scheme would encourage visitors to spend longer in the town centre — 44% disagreed and 43% agreed.

Active Travel

Around a quarter of the 2,044 respondents said a bicycle was their primary mode of transport for travelling into Harrogate.

A key aim of the scheme is to improve walking and cycling infrastructure in the town centre, which campaigners have argued is long overdue.

48% said the plans would encourage more people to cycle but 38% said there would be no change.

However, when asked if the designs balance the needs and safety of all road users, including motorists and cyclists, 45% said it was unsuccessful and 39% said it was successful.

Traffic Congestion

Will the Gateway scheme alleviate congestion by getting people out of their cars or will making Station Parade one-way exacerbate the problem and shift traffic elsewhere?

52% said they believe the scheme will discourage people to drive whereas 40% said there would be no change.

The council has undertaken modelling that suggested a one-lane Station Parade will not cause “excessive congestion” but 326 people submitted individual comments with their concerns about the possibility.

913 people said they think the scheme will help to improve air quality in the town centre whereas 916 people do not.

